|
|
|
WALKER Lesley Dianne
Beloved wife of Mike, daughter of Madge, sister of Judy, mother to Jenny, Richard and David.
Passed away peacefully at Warwick Hospital on 20th October 2019,
aged 66 years.
Will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held on Tuesday 5th November at 1.30pm in the South Chapel, Oakley Wood Crematorium, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa, CV33 9QP.
Please wear something bright,
preferably yellow.
Family flowers only please.
Donations on the day to Therapy Dogs Nationwide www.tdn.org.uk. Alternatively please send cheques made payable to the charity
c/o Henry Ison & Sons
Funeral Directors,
22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth, CV8 1HE
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019