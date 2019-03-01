Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:30
St Margaret's Church
Whitnash
Committal
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Leonard Shurvinton Notice
SHURVINTON Leonard Frederick Passed away in Warwick Hospital on the 12th February 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Meryl and dearly loved father to Ian and Richard.
Len will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash at 11:30am on Friday 8th March 2019 followed by a committal at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 12:30pm.
No flowers. Donations if desired to
The Guide Dogs for the blind association and these can be left in the donation box provided at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
