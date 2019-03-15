Home

SHURVINTON Len Ian and Richard wish to thank most sincerely relatives, friends and neighbours for all the kind thoughts and sympathy cards received in the sad loss of their father. Special thanks to all who attended the church service, conducted by
Rev. Richard Suffern at St. Margaret's, Whitnash. Thanks also to Michelle and staff at The Windmill Inn for providing the refreshments and a big thanks to all at John Taylor Funeralcare
for their care, attention and
professionalism throughout.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
