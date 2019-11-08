Home

Haskins Leigh Paul
'Aka' Passed away peacefully with his adoring wife and children beside him on 25 October 2019.
Beloved Husband to Suzanne,
Father to Gemma and Dion
The funeral service will take place on Friday 15 November at
St Mary's Church, Warwick 1.00pm followed by cremation at
Oakley Wood North Chapel 2.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations for Coronary Care, Warwick Hospital
may be given at the service
in the donation box provided.
Enquiries to Warwick Funeralcare 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019
