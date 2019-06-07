|
DUNCAN Lavinia Joyce
'Dinky' 7th June 1943.
In loving memory
of your birthday.
How very much you're missed,
Is something you will never know.
You left behind the broken hearts,
Of those who loved you so.
A sea of tears and endless grief,
Would simply ebb away.
If only you could celebrate
Your special day today.
This birthday message brings you love,
It's just a simple touch.
To let you know how dear you are,
You'll always mean so much.
Love as always, your devoted children, Karen, Elaine, Julie, Stephen,
Phillip, Simon, Michelle, Gerald, Geraldine & Natalie.
xxxxxxxxxxx
Happy birthday Nanny,
Love all of your grandchildren
and great grandchildren
xxxxxxxxx
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
