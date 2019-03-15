|
|
|
BEDFORD Kevin Passed away peacefully on the 2nd March 2019,
aged 70 years.
Beloved Husband of Hazel,
much loved Dad to Jason & Robert, and loving Grandad and Great Grandad.
Kevin will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 29th March 2019
at 1pm. Family flowers only,
donations if desired can be made directly to 'PHAB Club'.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More