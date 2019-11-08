|
|
|
LEE Kenneth Of Leamington Spa,
passed away peacefully
on the 15th October 2019.
It is thought he called final orders on his fun filled life after watching his beloved Man Utd's recent form!
"Kenny" was an amazing; larger than life, compassionate and loving father to Debbie, Tracy, Paul, Craig, Tom and Dan, a fun loving Gramps to Luke, Leanne, Holly, Harry, Danielle, Sam, Jake, Maia, Alfie and Charlie, and a special father figure to Jamie and Sian.
Self-professed 'King Kenny' held the world under his spell and humour for 76 fun filled years and his friends and family will forever feel honoured for the love and fun he blessed our lives with.
In the spirit of how Kenny lived his
life the family would like to invite all friends and family to celebrate
his life on Friday 15th November.
The funeral Service at
Oakley Wood Crematorium will start
at 1.30pm, followed by a sharing of memories, laughs and a few drinks
at Leamington Lawn Tennis Club,
Guy's Cliffe Avenue,
Leamington Spa, CV32 6LZ
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019