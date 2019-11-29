|
|
|
IRVING Kenneth Andrew
'Ken' Passed away peacefully
on the 15th November 2019, aged 75.
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad,
Papa & Great Grandad
Ken will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Monday
9th December 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'WWF' via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019