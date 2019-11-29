Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Irving
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Irving

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Irving Notice
IRVING Kenneth Andrew
'Ken' Passed away peacefully
on the 15th November 2019, aged 75.
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandad,
Papa & Great Grandad
Ken will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place
at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Monday
9th December 2019 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired can be made to 'Cancer Research UK' or 'WWF' via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa,
CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -