|
|
|
Capewell Kenneth 'Ken' Passed away peacefully in Warwick Hospital on 3rd December 2019.
A devoted Husband to Joan
for more than 60 years
and Father of Julie & Stephen.
Funeral Service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December 2019, at 4pm.
Refreshments and memories of Ken to be shared at Cubbington Village Hall after the service.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to;
Age UK or St Mary's Church, Cubbington,
sent C/O
WG Rathbone
30 Clarendon Avenue,
Leamington Spa.
