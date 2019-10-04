Home

Bryson Kenneth Passed away peacefully on the
26th September 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila
and a much loved father.

Sadly missed by family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11:30am.

Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, can be made
to Macmillan Cancer Support
and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019
