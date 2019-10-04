|
|
|
BRAIN Kenneth Passed away peacefully on the 23rd September 2019, aged 78.
Beloved husband of Dorothy.
Ken will be sadly missed by all of
his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Michael and All Angels, Ufton
on Tuesday 15th October 2019 at 10.30am, followed by a committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, can be made to
Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance or via www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 4, 2019