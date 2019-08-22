|
MARCHANT Keith Passed away, with courage and dignity, on 6th August 2019, aged 76 years. Diagnosed with Mesothelioma
seven years ago, he bravely fought the illness for far longer than was anticipated and was active
until the end, enabling him to watch
his grandchildren grow and to
spend precious time with his family and with his partner, Rosemary.
The funeral will be held at Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground, Tysoe on
Tuesday, 3rd September at 12.00 noon, followed by a Reception at
The Falcon, Warmington.
Please wear colours of your choice. Close family flowers only please, but donations in Keith's memory (payable to 'Mesothelioma UK CIO') would be most appreciated and may be sent c/o
R Locke & Son, Caution Corner,
Brailes OX15 5AZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 22, 2019