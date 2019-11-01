|
|
|
Evans Keith Brian Passed away peacefully aged 85 years on the 22nd October 2019.
Much loved husband of Pam,
loving father to Stephen, Mark and
the late Clinton and devoted grandad and great-grandad.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 11th November 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in Keith's memory can be made to the Warwickshire
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 1, 2019