Resources More Obituaries for Kay Serhyniuk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kay Serhyniuk

Notice SERHYNIUK Kay For all the kindness you have shown,

we thank you very much

for the sympathy in sorrowing days,

for friendships healing touch.

With gratitude our hearts are full,

though words cannot convey

the tender thoughts and thankfulness

we hold for you today.



With heartfelt thanks from

Christine, Roger and all Kay's family for the kindness and support of friends,

neighbours, Dr Fahmy at

Clarendon Lodge,

The Rev Graham Coles and

R Locke & Son, especially Colin,

for their guidance and gentle care

of Mum. A warm thank you

to all who attended Mum's funeral - your presence was a

great comfort to the family. Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices