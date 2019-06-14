|
|
|
SERHYNIUK Kay For all the kindness you have shown,
we thank you very much
for the sympathy in sorrowing days,
for friendships healing touch.
With gratitude our hearts are full,
though words cannot convey
the tender thoughts and thankfulness
we hold for you today.
With heartfelt thanks from
Christine, Roger and all Kay's family for the kindness and support of friends,
neighbours, Dr Fahmy at
Clarendon Lodge,
The Rev Graham Coles and
R Locke & Son, especially Colin,
for their guidance and gentle care
of Mum. A warm thank you
to all who attended Mum's funeral - your presence was a
great comfort to the family.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 14, 2019
Read More