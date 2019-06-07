|
Serhyniuk Kay On the 28th May 2019, at her home in
Cubbington, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Michael,
much loved mother to Christine, mother-in-law to Roger,
grandmother to Nick, Amy & Alex and great grandmother to Sophia.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church Cubbington on Tuesday 11th June at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished for the benefit of the Cubbington and District OAP Association, may be left at the service or sent c/o R. Locke & Son,
The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL 01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
