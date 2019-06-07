|
YEOMANS Kathleen Barbara It is with great sadness that the family of Kathleen Barbara Yeomans, of Beech Grove, Warwick announce her passing on 30th May 2019. Aged 85 years.
Loving Mum to daughters, Susan, Sandra, Sonia, Stephanie & Sharon
a loving Grandma, Great Grandma
& Great-Great Grandma.
Kathleen will be deeply missed
by all who knew and loved her.
Always in our thoughts,
forever in our hearts
A Service to celebrate her life will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel, Ashlawn Road, Rugby,
CV22 5ET, on Friday 14th June 2019 at 12 Noon. Family flowers only.
It was Kathleen's wish for
everyone to wear bright colours.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society & WNAA may be given on the day or c/o Revel Funeral Service, Bretford House, Bretford, CV23 0JZ. 02476 544953.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
