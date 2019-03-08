|
|
|
HERBERT Kathleen
'Kath' Aged 99 years, much loved wife of the late George, and mother of Judy and the late Richard, died peacefully at home on the 22nd February.
Will also be hugely missed by daughter in law Pat, grandchildren Nicola and Sian, and great-grandchildren Yasmin, Joe, Lily, Daisy and Ollie, also Neil, David and Aiden together with her
many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on the 11th March
at 2:30pm. Family flowers only, and donations, if desired, in memory of Kath to Bloodwise may be made directly at Oakley Wood or online quoting reference no.973340 at www.bloodwise.org.uk
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 8, 2019
