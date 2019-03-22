Home

H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1ET
01926 427464
Kathleen Clarke Notice
Clarke Kathleen Passed peacefully on 3rd March 2019
in Adelaide House Nursing Home.

Loving Wife to Robin.
Loving Sister to Roy.
Loving Daughter to Lawrence and Elsie.
Loving Mum to Martin and Sarah.
Loving Grandmother to Florence, Adam, Oliver, Victoria and Lee.
Loving Great Grandmother
to Freddie and Ellis.
Loving Sister-in-law, loving Aunt, loving Great Aunt and loving friend and loving Neighbour to many more.

Funeral Service will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
North Chapel on
26th March 2019 at 12 noon.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to Adelaide House.
C/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors
Tel 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 22, 2019
