A. E. Bennett & Sons
34, Sheep Street,
Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire CV37 6EE
(178) 926-7035
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
13:00
St. Mary's Church
Wolverton
Read (née Fell) On 15th February,
June passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice aged 82 years.
Much loved wife, mum,
sister and grandmother.
Private cremation.
The family invite you to join
them at a Service of Thanksgiving
at St. Mary's Church, Wolverton
on Tuesday 12th March at 1pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, for Myton Hospice
or Sightsavers may be left
at Church or sent c/o
A E Bennett & Sons,
34 Sheep Street,
Stratford upon Avon, CV37 6EE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
