CULLEN June Doris Passed away peacefully
at home, aged 85 years
A beloved wife of the late Ben Cullen.
Much loved mum of Susan and Keith.
Nan of Kashia, Scott and Sherrise.
She will greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Margaret's Church, Whitnash on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 2:15pm followed by cremation at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
in the North Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Air Ambulance and Cancer Research may be left in the collection box available at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 31, 2019
