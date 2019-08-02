Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Julia Betts Notice
Betts Julia Passed away peacefully on
20th July 2019, aged 94 years.

Beloved Wife of the late Frank,
much loved Mom of Judith and Trevor, loving Mother-in-Law of Rita,
adored Grandmother of Darren and Becky, Trevor-Lee and Vikki, James and Clare, devoted Great-Grandmother of Amaya, Willow, Bella, Cole and Reon.

Funeral service to be held on
Friday 23rd August 2019,
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am.
All flowers welcome, and may be sent c/o John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Tel: 01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
