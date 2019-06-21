|
GRESTY Judith Died peacefully at home
after a brief illness on 13th June 2019.
Much loved wife and best friend to Alan. Loving mum to Helen. Adored Judy (grandma) to Samuel and Ella. Also a much loved cousin to Denise.
A celebration of Judith's life will take place at Canley crematorium,
Cannon Hill Chapel on
Wednesday 3rd July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be made in aid of the Shakespeare Hospice
and can be left at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 21, 2019
