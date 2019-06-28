Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street
Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 4AP
01926 492229
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
13:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joy Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joy Ward

Notice Condolences

Joy Ward Notice
WARD Joy Thelma Elizabeth Passed away after a
short illness bravely fought,
on 14th June 2019 aged 84.
Beloved wife to Aubrey, devoted and cherished mother to Susan, Lorraine and the late Annette.
Doting grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Dearly loved friend to all and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
North Chapel on 5th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Myton Hospice and sent care of W G Rathbone Funeral Directors, 6 High Street,
Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.