WARD Joy Thelma Elizabeth Passed away after a
short illness bravely fought,
on 14th June 2019 aged 84.
Beloved wife to Aubrey, devoted and cherished mother to Susan, Lorraine and the late Annette.
Doting grandmother and
great-grandmother.
Dearly loved friend to all and will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
North Chapel on 5th July at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Myton Hospice and sent care of W G Rathbone Funeral Directors, 6 High Street,
Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on June 28, 2019