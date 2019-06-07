|
Taylor Josephine Margaret
"Josie"
(née Angless) Sadly passed away after a long illness in Warwick Hospital on 26th May 2019 aged 82 years.
Wife of the late William Taylor,
will be sadly missed by Brother Jim, Sister in law Lyn, Niece Cordelia & Alan and her many friends.
The Funeral service will be held at Oakley wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on Friday 14th June 2019 at 09:30am. Please wear a splash of pink. Family flowers only please but donations for Parkinson's research may be made at the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
