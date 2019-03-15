Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30
St. Peter's RC Church
Dormer Place
Leamington Spa
Josephine Hambalek Notice
HAMBALEK Josephine
'Jose' Passed away peacefully at home on the 25th February 2019, aged 98 years.
Much loved Mum, Nan and Great-Nan.
She will be sadly missed by all.
Requiem Mass to be held on
Tuesday 2nd April 2019,
at St. Peter's RC Church, Dormer Place,
Leamington Spa at 12.30pm,
followed by burial in
Leamington Cemetery.
All flowers welcome, and may be sent c/o John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 15, 2019
