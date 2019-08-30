|
|
|
WHITTAKER John Treasured husband of Isobel,
Devoted father of Christopher
and Simon.
Cherished father in law to
Sian and Sam.
Proud and much-loved Grandfather
to Jack and Luke.
Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on
16th August 2019, aged 74.
Will be deeply missed by his
family and friends.
Funeral will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium
South Chapel on
Monday 9th September at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Any inquiries to
Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 30, 2019