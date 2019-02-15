|
|
|
Warden John Passed away peacefully at
home on the
30th January 2019, aged 71. Beloved husband of Hilary, adored brother of Linda, devoted loved dad of Laura,
David, Lee and Matilde.
Loving grandad of Alfie,
Charlie and Seth.
Sadly missed by all of his
family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on Wednesday
27th February 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family request bright colours be worn.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation Or via www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
12 Parade, Leamington Spa, CV32 4DW.
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
