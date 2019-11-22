Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
15:00
Canley Crematorium, Cannon Hill Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Riley

Notice Condolences

John Riley Notice
Riley John Passed away on 9th November 2019, aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of Joyce,
father of Jonathan, Ian and Simon
and grandfather of Judith.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 26th November at
3pm at Canley Crematorium,
Cannon Hill Chapel.

Donations may be made in memory
of John to Parkinson's UK.
These may be made at the funeral service, directly on our website: www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk or sent to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -