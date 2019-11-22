|
|
|
Riley John Passed away on 9th November 2019, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
father of Jonathan, Ian and Simon
and grandfather of Judith.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 26th November at
3pm at Canley Crematorium,
Cannon Hill Chapel.
Donations may be made in memory
of John to Parkinson's UK.
These may be made at the funeral service, directly on our website: www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk or sent to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
