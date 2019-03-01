|
Mr John Pickering (JP) Passed peacefully at Myton Hospice
on 20th February 2019.
Dearly loved Husband to the
late Valerie.
Loving Dad to Steven, Paul and Adam.
Father-In-Law to Kate,
Debbie and Leanne.
Loving Brother, Grandad,
Great- Grandad and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed.
The Funeral service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel on Thursday 21st March 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired may be made payable to Myton Hospice .
C/o H J Dawson Funeral Directors Tel no-01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 1, 2019
