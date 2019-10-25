|
Perkins John William Sadly passed away
on 27th September 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving Husband to the late
Wendy Perkins, doting Father
to Terence, Stephen, William
and the late Maxine,
beloved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service will take place
on 13th November 2019
at 1pm at St Paul's Church,
Friars Street Warwick
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK and sent c/o
W G Rathbone
Funeral Directors,
6 High Street,
Warwick,
CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019