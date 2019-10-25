Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street
Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 4AP
01926 492229
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
13:00
St Paul's Church
Friars Street
Warwick
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Perkins

Notice Condolences

John Perkins Notice
Perkins John William Sadly passed away
on 27th September 2019,
aged 88 years.
Loving Husband to the late
Wendy Perkins, doting Father
to Terence, Stephen, William
and the late Maxine,
beloved Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.

Will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.

Funeral Service will take place
on 13th November 2019
at 1pm at St Paul's Church,
Friars Street Warwick
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Dementia UK and sent c/o
W G Rathbone
Funeral Directors,
6 High Street,
Warwick,
CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.