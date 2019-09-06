|
|
|
NEVILLE John Peter Passed away peacefully on
Monday 19th August 2019,
aged 94 years, at Warwick Hospital.
Beloved husband, a treasured,
caring and much
loved brother and uncle.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 18th September 2019
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, by cheque payable to Myton Hospice and these can be left in the donation box provided
at the end of the service.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 6, 2019