John Margrave

John Margrave Notice
Margrave John Passed away peacefully on
15th September 2019, aged 87.
Husband of the late Doris and
father of his late son, Steven.
He will be sadly missed by his
surviving children Robert, Karen,
Jeff and Phil, by daughter-in-law
Tracy-Ann, his grand-children
and great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2.30pm
on Friday 11th October.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to British Heart Foundation
at the end of the service in
the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 27, 2019
