LONG JOHN EDWARD Aged 88
of Warwick, departed this life at 4.30am on 31st October 2019 at Warwick Hospital after a short illness. Family members attended him throughout his time in hospital.
John is survived by his children;
Trevor (& Jo), Jackie (& Pieter),
Stuart (& Alison), Kate (& Ty) and grandchildren Ben,
Elizabeth (& Andy), Jessica and
great-grandchild Amber. He was the centre of our family, and while greatly missed he leaves many happy memories for all.
John was born 15th September 1931 and served National Service in the RAF as an armourer.
As a Coventry toolmaker he was
awarded the status of 'Freeman of Coventry'. His skills as a tool grinder were sought after. John was a private man but always wanted to help and be useful. He maintained a large garden and enjoyed creative wood turning.
He kept in touch with friends across the world. Widowed in 2013, John will now join the love of his life for
60 years, Doreen Rita Long (Willoughby), at Warwick Cemetery. John will be cremated at Warwick crematorium, Oakley woods,
CV33 9QP, North chapel at
11.00am on Wednesday 13th November 2019. The family requests 'family flowers only' and would prefer that any donations are made to the following charities; British
Heart Foundation, Air Ambulance and Dogs Trust. John's ashes will later be interred with those of his wife in a private family ceremony according to his wishes.
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 8, 2019