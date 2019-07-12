|
KENNY John Anthony Janet, Peter, Neil and Annamarie would like to thank everyone who attended
John's funeral on the 20th June.
Special thanks to Henry Ison & Son
for providing John with a perfect
send off and the beautiful
Horses Sherik and Tyrus.
Special thanks to Carol Brankin for the beautiful service she conducted for John, also Kelly Port for the stunning flowers. Special thanks for all donations received for
The British Kidney Foundation.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 12, 2019