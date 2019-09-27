|
|
|
KEHILY John (Jackie) Passed away peacefully on
the 12th September, aged 98.
Fond and cherished husband to the late Marcia, twin brother to the late
Fr Denny and a much-loved dad to
Mary Jane, Johanna, Denis, Marcella, John and Paul, a very caring and fun Poppy to his Grandchildren who will be missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
St Peter's R C Church on
Wednesday 9th October at 12:30 followed by Cremation
at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
There will be a collection box for
The Guide Dogs for The Blind at
the Service. Donations can be sent to The John Taylor Funeral Home,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa. Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal;
Love leaves a memory
no one can steal.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 27, 2019