John Kehily

John Kehily Notice
KEHILY John (Jackie) Passed away peacefully on
the 12th September, aged 98.
Fond and cherished husband to the late Marcia, twin brother to the late
Fr Denny and a much-loved dad to
Mary Jane, Johanna, Denis, Marcella, John and Paul, a very caring and fun Poppy to his Grandchildren who will be missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
St Peter's R C Church on
Wednesday 9th October at 12:30 followed by Cremation
at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
There will be a collection box for
The Guide Dogs for The Blind at
the Service. Donations can be sent to The John Taylor Funeral Home,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa. Death leaves a heartache
no one can heal;
Love leaves a memory
no one can steal.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 27, 2019
