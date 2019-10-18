|
|
|
Hayward John Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on 4th October
aged 77 years with his loving family
by his side. Leaving wife Janet, son Richard, daughter Lynne and their families whom he loves and adores.
The Funeral Service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Wednesday
30th October at 12pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to The Myton Hospices.
For further information please contact W.G. Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick
(01926) 492229.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019