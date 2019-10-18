Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hayward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hayward

Notice Condolences

John Hayward Notice
Hayward John Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on 4th October
aged 77 years with his loving family
by his side. Leaving wife Janet, son Richard, daughter Lynne and their families whom he loves and adores.
The Funeral Service will be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on Wednesday
30th October at 12pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to The Myton Hospices.
For further information please contact W.G. Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick
(01926) 492229.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.