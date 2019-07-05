|
|
|
EARLES John Richard Passed away on 26th June 2019
aged 86, at Cow Lees Nursing Home,
after a long struggle with dementia. Dedicated husband to the late Rita, father to David and much missed Alan. Grandpa to Russell and Helen, and great grandpa to Florence.
Service to celebrate his long and full life at Oakley Wood on Friday 12th July 2019 at 3pm and then afterwards at
The Leopard, Bishops Tachbrook.
All welcome.
No flowers, donations to
Alzheimer's Society can be made at the end of the service
in the donation box provided..
Published in Leamington Courier on July 5, 2019