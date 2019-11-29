|
|
|
DILLAM John Daulman Of Lillington, passed away at
Warwick Hospital on
11th November 2019, aged 91 years.
A much loved husband of Fay,
he will be missed by his
family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
Wednesday 4th December at 2.00pm; please dress brightly.
Family flowers only please,
but donations for 'Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance'
may be sent to
R. Locke & Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Nov. 29, 2019