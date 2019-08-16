|
|
|
CALLADENE John Arthur Passed away peacefully at Galanos House, Southam on 8th August 2019, aged 82.
A much beloved Husband, Father, Father-in-law and Grandfather.
"It is better to have loved and
lost than never loved at all"
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel on
30th August 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made to "Galanos House Amenities Fund"
c/o W Goodwin & Sons, 38 Coventry Street, Southam, CV47 0EP
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 16, 2019