|
|
|
BALL John Hugh
Passed away peacefully on
2nd July 2019, aged 77.
Beloved husband to the late Marion, dearly loved father to Georgina and Nicholas and a doting grandfather.
Dearly loved friend to all, and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
on 25th July at 2pm
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Myton Hospice
and sent c/o
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019