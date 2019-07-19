Home

POWERED BY

Services
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors
6 High Street
Warwick, Warwickshire CV34 4AP
01926 492229
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
14:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ball

Notice Condolences

John Ball Notice
BALL John Hugh
Passed away peacefully on
2nd July 2019, aged 77.

Beloved husband to the late Marion, dearly loved father to Georgina and Nicholas and a doting grandfather.

Dearly loved friend to all, and will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium North Chapel
on 25th July at 2pm
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Myton Hospice
and sent c/o
W G Rathbone Funeral Directors,
6 High Street, Warwick, CV34 4AP
Published in Leamington Courier on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.