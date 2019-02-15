|
Adams John 'Podge' Passed away peacefully
at Warwick Hospital on
29th January aged 87.
Beloved brother to sisters,
Margaret, Monica and Hazel, also,
the late brothers, Alf, David and Barry.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and his many friends.
Funeral Service to be held at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
on Tuesday 19th February at 11.00.
Family flowers only but donations
to Multiple Sclerosis Society UK.
For further detail please contact
WG Rathbone, 30 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington Spa. CV32 4RY.
Tel: 01926 425331
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 15, 2019
