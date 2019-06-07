|
Turvey Joan 31-5-31 - 26-5-19
Devoted and loving Mum,
Mum-In-Law, Grandma
and Great-Grandma
who will be greatly missed.
Passed away peacefully with
her loved ones around her at
Wyncroft Nursing Home aged 87.
The Funeral will take place at
St Peter's Church Wellesbourne
on Friday 21st June at 11am
followed by Cremation at
Oakley Wood Crematorium .
Joan's children, Steve, Neil and Gill
have asked for family flowers only.
Donations are being accepted
for Wyncroft Care Ltd.
C/o H J Dawson's 22 George Street, Leamington Spa,CV31 1ET.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 7, 2019
