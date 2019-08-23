|
|
|
READ Joan Passed away suddenly on
11th August 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of Roger and mother to Gillian and Russell and grandmother
of six grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Barnabas' Church, Kenilworth on Monday 2nd September at 11.15am followed by a committal
in the Charter Chapel,
Canley Crematorium, Coventry.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired may be made in aid of Dementia UK and left
at the service please.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019