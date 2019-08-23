Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Read

Notice Condolences

Joan Read Notice
READ Joan Passed away suddenly on
11th August 2019, aged 85 years.
Loving wife of Roger and mother to Gillian and Russell and grandmother
of six grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St Barnabas' Church, Kenilworth on Monday 2nd September at 11.15am followed by a committal
in the Charter Chapel,
Canley Crematorium, Coventry.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired may be made in aid of Dementia UK and left
at the service please.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.