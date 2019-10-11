Home

Notice Condolences

Joan Greenwood Notice
Greenwood Joan Died peacefully on
Thursday 26th September aged 91.
Sister-in-law of Jean, aunt of John, Helen and her late niece Ann.
She will be sadly missed by her
family and all her friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Oakley Wood Crematorium
(North Chapel) on
Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society
via H J Dawson Funeral Directors
22 George Street, Leamington Spa
CV31 1ET Tel: 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 11, 2019
