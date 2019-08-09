Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
14:30
Oakley Wood Crematorium, South Chapel
Joan Gowers Notice
GOWERS Joan Died on the 29th July 2019,
aged 94 years.
Much loved by all her family.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 2:30pm.
No flowers please but
donations if desired to the
Alzheimer's Society and these can be left in the donation box provided
at the end of the service.
All other enquiries to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 9, 2019
