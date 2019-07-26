|
Gardiner Joan Ena Passed away peacefully on
6th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Leslie.
Devoted Mum to Christine, Michael, Julie and the late David.
Special Granny, Great Granny
and Mother in Law.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 31 st July at Oakley Wood Crematorium at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made at the service or by cheque to British Heart Foundation.
Enquires can be made to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa,
tel: 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on July 26, 2019