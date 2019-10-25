Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00
Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Deutsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Deutsch

Notice Condolences

Joan Deutsch Notice
Deutsch Joan Lilian Passed away at the
grand age of 101 years.

Beloved wife of the late Bela and mother of the late Carl, mother in law to Linda and grandmother to
Sarah, Emma and Simon.

The funeral service will take place
on Friday 8th November 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 12 noon.

No flowers please but donations can be made to Cancer Research UK and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.

All other enquiries to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.