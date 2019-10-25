|
|
|
Deutsch Joan Lilian Passed away at the
grand age of 101 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bela and mother of the late Carl, mother in law to Linda and grandmother to
Sarah, Emma and Simon.
The funeral service will take place
on Friday 8th November 2019 at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 12 noon.
No flowers please but donations can be made to Cancer Research UK and these can be left in the donation box provided at the end of the service.
All other enquiries to
John Taylor Funeral Service,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 25, 2019